EVKS Elangovan to be laid to rest with full state honours

CHENNAI: The body of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan is set to be laid to rest with full state honors, according to Thanthi TV report.

The body of EVKS Elangovan is currently kept at the Manapakkam residence for the public to pay their respects.

He will be cremated at the Manapakkam electric crematorium at 4:00 PM, reports added.

Elangovan, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city on November 13 for respiratory complications, passed away on Saturday.