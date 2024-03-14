EVKS Elangovan dares PM Modi to contest from any seat in Tamil Nadu

OIMBATORE: Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from any constituency in Tamil Nadu and retain his deposit.

“I will accept him as the Prime Minister, if he contests and secures his deposit,” he told reporters in Erode.

Calling Prime Minister Modi as a dictator, Elangovan said the Prime Minister is bent upon garnering votes by betraying people and retain the deposit of BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“Hence, he comes frequently. When pointed out that Modi has no family, the Prime Minister says the people of the country are his family. If so, I challenge him to contest and secure deposit in any constituency in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Further, the Congress leader said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be thrown away once Congress forms the government. “The Congress has released two lists of candidates contesting the polls. The list of candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu will be known in three days,” he added.

Taking a jibe at BJP leader Khushbu Sundar for calling the state government’s scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to women heads of family as ‘pitchai’ (alms), Elangovan quipped that Khushbu is very much interested in begging and she will be pushed into such a situation soon.

He also said it was former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who fixed stickers on schemes and not our Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had rolled out several welfare projects for the people. “In fact, even other states are adopting the schemes implemented for the welfare of women in Tamil Nadu,” he noted.