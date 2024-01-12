Evidence recorded from EPS in Kodanad defamation case submitted before MHC

CHENNAI: The advocate commissioner appointed by the Madras High Court (MHC), on Friday submitted the evidence recorded from the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the defamation case filed against Mathew Samuel, Delhi based journalist, in connection with Kodanad heist.

Advocate Karthikei Balan appointed as the advocate commissioner by the MHC appeared before Justice N Sathish Kumar and submitted the evidence recorded from EPS along with other documents.

Recording the submission the judge posted the matter for February 1 for further hearing.

EPS filed an application in the MHC seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State and it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols that should be followed if he appeared.

After the submission, the MHC has appointed Karthikei Balan as an advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

Pursuant to the Court's direction the advocate commissioner recorded evidence from EPS at his residence on January 4.

In 2019 EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from the Delhi-based journalist, his crew members well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

After the filing of written statements by all the defendants in the suit, the matter was referred to the Additional Master Court-I for recording of evidence.

However, EPS has not appeared before the master court citing several reasons, including security issues, for his inability to appear in person.