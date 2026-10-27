Evidence led to Anbil Mahesh's arrest, not vendetta: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing media on the sidelines of a two-day leadership training programme for legislators at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, he said that the investigation into Anbil Mahesh was unrelated to political considerations. “There is no political vendetta in the arrest. The people already rejected him in the 2026 Assembly elections. The action has been taken on the basis of evidence.”

Aadhav also accused the previous DMK government of compromising on corruption cases registered against office-holders from the earlier administration.

“We will not touch public money, and we will not spare those who do,” he said, asserting that the government was committed to protecting public funds and pursuing allegations of corruption.