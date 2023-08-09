Evict encroachers & restore temple pond: NGT directs Cuddalore administration

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Cuddalore district administration to restore a temple pond in the district by resettling the encroachers.

While hearing a case, the Tribunal said "if there are encroachers claiming to be the pattadars occupying the area (temple pond), it will be appropriate for the District Collector (of Cuddalore) to rehabilitate them to a different area and restore the size of the pond, appreciating the history of the temple."

R Balakrishnan, a petitioner, filed a case pertaining to encroachment of a temple pond in Parameswaranallur village in Chidambaram taluk. He alleged that instead of removing the encroachments, the authorities decided to grant patta under the onetime patta scheme.

Meanwhile, village records have been altered and pattas have been issued to various persons through a government order in 2021. When it is strictly ordered even by the Supreme Court that there cannot be any conversion of the water body for any purpose, it is not known how the proceedings were passed, the Tribunal had observed during an earlier hearing.

When the case came up for hearing recently, the Tribunal noted that pattas are said to have been issued in 2022, which is incorrect and the persons who are claiming under the said patta proceedings do not have any right to occupy the temple land.

"We only direct the District Collector – Cuddalore to do this exercise of restoration of the water body and the problems be resolved amicably by resettling the encroachers, " the Tribunal issued an injunction and posted the matter for further hearing on September 6.