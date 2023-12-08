Everyone is same before the law: MHC on EPS's plea seeking exemption

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that everyone is the same before the eyes of the law and directed the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to submit a reason other than medical grounds for seeking exemption from appearing before the court to record his evidence in a defamation case related to Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq heard the appeal petition filed by Mathew Samuel, a Delhi-based journalist challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

Senior counsel SR Rajagopal, who appeared for EPS said that due to his client's medical condition and security reasons, as he is the LOP of the State and former Chief Minister, hence sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner.

Justice R Mahadevan observed that the reasons are not acceptable and directed me to submit reasonable grounds to seek exemption from appearing before the court.

The matter was posted to December 15 for further hearing.

EPS filed an application in the Madras High Court seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols would have to be followed if he appeared.

The Madras High Court appointed an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence.

Challenging the appointment, Mathew Samuel approached the Madras High Court.