Even Modi’s eyes will not believe his tears, CM Stalin lashes PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newfound love for Tamil language and said that the PM's own eyes would not believe the tears, he shed.

Posting a loaded long tweet on his 'X' page, Stalin, referred to the PM's remark on radio that he regretted not having Tamil as his mother tongue, and said that the PM only used the word 'Aakash Vani" when the beautiful Tamil world 'Vaanoli' (Tamil for radio) was available.

"Modi's own eyes would not believe his tears. How will the Tamils believe it?" Stalin remarked, wondering as to what kind of Tamil love it was to poke one eye and shed tears in the other.

Questioning the mystery behind PM Modi, who spoke in English in public meetings in Tamil Nadu in the past, addressing people only in Hindi now, the Chief Minister said, "Mr Prime Minister! Like the recovery of black money, protection of fishermen, creation of two crore jobs and elimination of corruption, the promise of making announcements in Tamil on board airplanes is another unfulfilled five-year-old promise."

"Not just airplanes, even the airports in Tamil Nadu do not have security personnel speaking in either Tamil or English, " Stalin added.

The unfortunate achievement of the Modi regime is ensuring the prevalence of Hindi in everything and everywhere, the CM added, asserting that disappointment would be the reward for vengeful people who come cloaked in Tamil.