Even MK won't pardon Murasoli for belittling CPM field worker: Rajmohan

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Friday came out in support of CPM state Secretary P Shanmugam, condemning an article published in Murasoli and accusing the DMK mouthpiece of crossing the limits of political discourse.
The party also defended the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches against former DMK minister EV Velu, asserting that the investigation was based on evidence and not political vendetta.
Talking to reporters here, School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan described the remarks against P Shanmugam as the height of indecency and said criticism in politics should not descend into personal attacks.
"P Shanmugam dedicated his life and personal comforts to the welfare of the poor. Political differences can exist, but such remarks are unacceptable. Had M Karunanidhi been alive, he would have condemned them," he said.
Rajmohan also objected to the comparison drawn between P Shanmugam and former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam, alleging that it was intended to belittle both leaders.
"TVK strongly condemns the criticism directed at P Shanmugam. If the red flag is insulted in this manner, we will not remain a silent spectator. Every political party must respect the limits of political civility," he said.
On the DVAC searches against EV Velu, the minister rejected allegations of political retaliation.
"The searches were conducted on the basis of evidence and legal grounds. EV Velu must face the investigation through legal means. He has been caught with substantial evidence. One person has been caught, and others should follow. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will not spare anyone found guilty of wrongdoing," Rajmohan said.