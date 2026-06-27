Even MK won't pardon Murasoli for belittling CPM field worker: Rajmohan

The party also defended the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches against former DMK minister EV Velu, asserting that the investigation was based on evidence and not political vendetta.

Talking to reporters here, School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan described the remarks against P Shanmugam as the height of indecency and said criticism in politics should not descend into personal attacks.