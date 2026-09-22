Even Karnataka farmers favour Rasimanal over Mekedatu, claims farmer leader

He urged the Union government to prevent Karnataka from constructing the dam and the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to build a dam at Rasimanal, claiming that even neighbouring state's farmers agree to the alternate proposal.

Pandian, who led the Vedaranyam-Rasimanal rally against the Mekedatu dam and demanded that the dam be built within Tamil Nadu to protect the state's rights, reached Tiruchy via Thanjavur on Monday. Farmers gave a rousing reception to the rally at Thanjavur and Tiruchy.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said the groundwater level across the Delta region had declined and the current storage in Mettur was inadequate for irrigation, leaving farmers facing a looming crisis. He said that despite the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordering Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka had failed to comply and stopped releasing water to Mettur a couple of days ago.