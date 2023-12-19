CHENNAI: Seconding the views of Chief Minister M K Stalin on the meteorological department making inaccurate and delayed rainfall predictions, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday said that even if ships were deployed, it would not have helped under such extreme circumstances.

Briefing media persons at the state secretariat Tuesday evening, Shiv Das Meena said, "IMD forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places. This is the IMD forecast. As per the forecast, we prepared for extremely heavy rainfall. But the rainfall…. Kayalpattinam received 115cm in two days. Any efforts you make, even if we have ships on the coast, nothing can be done for such rainfall."

Asked about villages remaining cut off and struggling to receive relief materials, the Chief Secretary said, "There is no such issue in Kanyakumari. In Thoothukudi, last night we prepared a list of villages we could not reach. We provided the coordinates of the villages to the Air Force and arranged relief supplies to them. After 4.30pm Tuesday, the choppers could not do sorties due to overcast conditions."

Asked about the stranded passengers on board a train at Srivaikuntam railway station not receiving food, the CS said, "It rained till yesterday (Monday) afternoon in Srivaikuntam, which falls under Tiruchendur. Rainfall level recorded this morning suggested that Tiruchendur received extremely high rainfall (23cm) this morning. Choppers could not reach there despite repeated attempts yesterday. As per the Chief Minister's instructions, we took the support of the Air Force and Navy. This morning around 5.45am the first chopper lifted off. Around 10am food was airdropped for them. We provided food using choppers twice this morning. The people walked on the tracks for a km and from there they took buses to Maniyachi. They are being brought back."

On alleged shortage of boats, Mr Meena, accompanied by the home secretary and DGP, said, "Boats could not be sourced from Thoothukudi town as many roads were completely flooded.

Fishermen's area was also affected. Boats were arranged from neighbouring Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, north of Thoothukudi town and Ramanathapuram. Some 323 boats are being pushed into service. Staff were mobilized from other districts to the flood affected districts."

Adding that about ministers, 18 IAS officers were on field, the CS said, "Five ministers remain there since December 17. Additionally, four more ministers were deputed by the CM. We are not merely monitoring from office rooms here. The officers are on field. Somehow we must reach the people. Some villages where we were unable to reach through boats, we are trying to use chopper service to provide them supplies."