Even GoI documents show TN as numero uno state, says DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday said that even the documents of the union government reveal that Tamil Nadu was the numero uno state in the country on many fronts and the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin was the guide to the rest of the country.

Sharing the statistics released by Niti Ayog and other agencies of the union government, a release issued by the DMK said that the "Export Preparedness Index - 2022" report released by the Niti Ayog put Tamil Nadu on top of the table among states that secured 80 to 100 points. According to the NIRYAT (National Import – Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) report, Tamil Nadu ranks second after Maharashtra by accounting for 16.30% of the total export value of engineering goods exported by the country, the release said, adding that Tamil Nadu (3.31%) ranked second after Kerala (3.30%) in terms of the maternal health as per the National Multi - Dimensional Poverty Index – a progressive view released by the union government.

As per the report, only 3.31% of the state population was deprived of maternal health, against the 30.03% and 37.21% in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was the leading state in terms of antenatal care as per the social progress index 2022 report which showed the state as having a scorecard of 89.9 after Goa's 93, the DMK also took comfort in Tamil Nadu ranked second as the state with highest number (99%) of institutional deliveries.

Drawing attention to the Annual Report 2022-23 of the ministry of Commerce and Industry, which put Tamil Nadu as number one with the state accounting for 50 of the 250 operational SEZs in the country, the DMK said that even the documents of the union government showed that the Tamil Nadu was the number one in everything and the state has achieved specialized growth on many fronts.

The Dravidian model governance principle of the state was the guide for the rest of the country.