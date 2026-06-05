Even DMK cadre didn’t vote for party, can’t bask in past achievements: Ex-Min

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Palanganatham to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Moorthy said the people had taught the party “a good lesson”.

“The reason for the DMK’s defeat is the DMK members themselves. There is no need any more to seek votes by talking about the welfare measures implemented for the people,” he said. You voted to the other party as told by your kids, the former minister said.