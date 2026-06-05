Even DMK cadre didn’t vote for party, can’t bask in past achievements: Ex-Min

MADURAI: Former minister P Moorthy on Thursday said DMK workers were responsible for the party’s electoral defeat and urged cadres to focus on rebuilding the organisation rather than merely highlighting the welfare measures implemented during the party’s tenure.
Speaking at a public meeting organised in Palanganatham to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Moorthy said the people had taught the party “a good lesson”.
“The reason for the DMK’s defeat is the DMK members themselves. There is no need any more to seek votes by talking about the welfare measures implemented for the people,” he said. You voted to the other party as told by your kids, the former minister said.
Referring to the recent electoral setback, Moorthy said the party had carried out various development works and addressed civic issues in Madurai West constituency over the past year. However, he said voters had made their choice despite those efforts.
“We should now dedicate ourselves completely to party work. People know everything and will decide for themselves,” he said.
Moorthy also asserted that the DMK could not be destroyed by anyone and said the party had overcome several challenges in the past. He expressed confidence that DMK president MK Stalin would safeguard and strengthen the party, just as earlier leaders had done during difficult periods.
Calling on cadres to strengthen the “original DMK”, Moorthy said the focus should be on organisational work rather than repeatedly telling people about the party’s implemented schemes.