Even DMK ally leader's wife not spared from police brutality: EPS

Palaniswami alleged that while the protesters were engaged in a peaceful demonstration demanding an increase in their assistance allowances, police resorted to brutal force. He claimed that officers dragged the individuals through the streets and arrested them without any consideration for their physical conditions.

Specifically highlighting the case of union leader P Jansirani, the Opposition leader stated that she was seriously injured in the police assault and subsequently hospitalised. "The fact that even the wife of a leader from a DMK alliance party has not been spared shows the extent of the police brutality," Palaniswami said.