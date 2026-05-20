Even ChatGPT may not always provide accurate information, rationalism is necessary: DMK's Kanimozhi

Addressing a self-respect marriage ceremony at Mathampatti near Coimbatore, Kanimozhi said people should not blindly trust information circulated online and referred to the concept of "WhatsApp University."

"Today, the things we should be most cautious about are Instagram and WhatsApp. People should not blindly believe what is shared. 'WhatsApp University' is being used to manipulate public thinking and opinions through social media platforms," she said.

She added that repeated circulation of unverified content could distort public perception and urged people to verify sources before accepting information