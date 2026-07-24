Even at university named after Tamil Thai Vazhthu author, State song to be sung after Vande Mataram

During the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) scheduled to be held on July 28, ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ would be sung only after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, said Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar.

The function, to be presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on July 28, is set to follow the same ceremonial order that sparked political controversy earlier this year after the TVK-led government came to power.

"When I met the Governor to extend the invitation for the convocation, the Secretary to the Governor instructed me to follow this protocol," Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekar told DT Next on Friday. He also clarified that the university didn't receive any circular in this regard.