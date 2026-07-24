Even at university named after Tamil Thai Vazhthu author, State song to be sung after Vande Mataram

MADURAI: It is not just the Lok Bhavan and central institutes, the State Song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ will be rendered last even at the university named after Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai, the scholar-writer who penned it.
During the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) scheduled to be held on July 28, ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ would be sung only after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, said Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar.
The function, to be presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on July 28, is set to follow the same ceremonial order that sparked political controversy earlier this year after the TVK-led government came to power.
"When I met the Governor to extend the invitation for the convocation, the Secretary to the Governor instructed me to follow this protocol," Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekar told DT Next on Friday. He also clarified that the university didn't receive any circular in this regard.
He added that the secretary had also advised the university to verify the lyrics and audio recordings of National Song Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and Tamil Thai Vazhthu to avoid any unnecessary controversy during the event.
The order of the songs had triggered criticism during the swearing-in ceremony of the Tamil Nadu government in May, after Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem.
Meanwhile, Governor Arlekar flew to New Delhi on an unscheduled visit on Friday afternoon after receiving what official sources described as an urgent communication from the national capital, setting off speculation over the purpose of the sudden trip.
The visit was not part of his announced schedule and was finalised only hours before his departure, sources at Chennai airport said.
The Governor had returned to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday night. Officials had earlier indicated that he had no engagements outside the State on Friday and was expected to remain at Lok Bhavan.
While the reasons behind the Governor's sudden visit remained undisclosed, sources said the trip followed an urgent communication from New Delhi but declined to reveal the nature of the discussions.