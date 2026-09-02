Even after his brother went missing in floods, our Nepali guide stayed with us: Pilgrims from TN recount horrors and gratitude

“We were shocked to learn that the place we had travelled through for darshan had been devastated and that many lives had been lost. We feel fortunate to have returned safely,” she said.

Two other women, Saroja and Rathi of Sathyamangalam, recalled the help they received from their Nepali guides during the difficult journey. “Two Nepali guides helped us reach a safer place. Even after learning that the brother of one of the guides had gone missing in the floods, he stayed with us and ensured that we reached a safe destination,” they said.

For Ajay of Uthukuli in Tirupur, the ordeal ended only when he saw his parents return safely. He had come to the airport to receive his parents, Chandrakumar (57) and Mohana (47).