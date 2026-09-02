Even after his brother went missing in floods, our Nepali guide stayed with us: Pilgrims from TN recount horrors and gratitude

COIMBATORE: Relief and emotion ran high as 28 people from the western districts, who were rescued from Nepal, returned to Coimbatore by flight in the early hours.
Family members waiting anxiously at the airport broke down in tears, as they saw their loved ones safe and embraced them after days of uncertainty. The returnees were from Coimbatore, Tirupur, the Nilgiris, and Erode districts.
For some, the homecoming brought a painful reminder of how narrowly they had escaped the disaster. Prema of Kaniyampoondi in Tirupur said the group was fortunate to have crossed the flood-affected area just a day before the disaster struck.
“We were shocked to learn that the place we had travelled through for darshan had been devastated and that many lives had been lost. We feel fortunate to have returned safely,” she said.
Two other women, Saroja and Rathi of Sathyamangalam, recalled the help they received from their Nepali guides during the difficult journey. “Two Nepali guides helped us reach a safer place. Even after learning that the brother of one of the guides had gone missing in the floods, he stayed with us and ensured that we reached a safe destination,” they said.
For Ajay of Uthukuli in Tirupur, the ordeal ended only when he saw his parents return safely. He had come to the airport to receive his parents, Chandrakumar (57) and Mohana (47).
“My parents left for Nepal on August 18 as part of a 39-member group on a spiritual tour. We were extremely worried after hearing about the devastating floods. We felt relieved only after we managed to contact them over the phone. Seeing them return safely has brought us immense relief,” he said.