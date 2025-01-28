Evaluation process for 2,553 medical posts in TN to be completed in 10 days

CHENNAI: As many as 24,000 doctors have written the online examination to fill the 2,553 medical posts across the State. The evaluation is under process and merit marks will be awarded to the people who served during the pandemic. The evaluation process is expected to be completed within the next 10 days.

The online exam is on January 5th, 2025. through Tata Consultancy Services and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated for the appointments to take place for the existing vacancies in Tamil Nadu.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,021 doctors were appointed, and 500 doctors were appointed through the District Health Society. The remaining doctors who worked during the pandemic will be given merit points based on their service duration.

Health minister Ma Subramanian recently said that the doctors who served for two years will receive 5 merit points, those who served for one and a half years will receive 3 merit points, and those who served for one year will receive 2 merit points.

The State Health Department, Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), the Directorate of Medical Education, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services are verifying the credentials of the applicants to ensure that the merit marks are awarded accordingly.

The selection process is expected to be completed within the next 10 days, and the results will be announced soon. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will issue appointment orders to the selected 2,553 doctors.