Evacuate people who lives in rain-hit areas; Stalin to Collectors

CHENNAI: In view of the cyclonic storm, Michaung, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged the District Collectors to shelter people who are living in low-lying areas and rain-hit areas in relief camps.

After reviewing the precautionary measures at the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam campus here, Stalin said, "All district collectors and other officials have been advised to evacuate the public from the low-lying areas and rain-hit areas in advance. People living in these areas should move early to relief camps. People should avoid coming out unnecessarily from their houses/shelters to protect themselves."

"23 Disaster Response Force teams are on standby. 14 teams of 350 personnel of the SDRF and 9 teams of 225 personnel of the NDRF have rushed to carry out resume and relief operations in the coastal districts of the state. 121 multi-purpose shelters and 4,967 other relief camps have been kept ready with all basic amenities. Through 437 precautionary systems set up in coastal areas, warning information is being provided to fishermen and the public. Actions have also been taken to send warning text messages to the public, " Stalin detailed while addressing reporters.

Further, Stalin said that State Emergency Operations Centre and District level Emergency Operation Centres are functioning round the clock with additional manpower.

"Monitoring officers appointed for Chennai Metropolitan areas are stationed in their respective areas and taking precautionary measures. Due to the timely warning given to the fishermen, 930 boats on the east coast have been safely ashore. Also, 57 boats have been safely docked at Krishnampattinam, Juwalathin and Ramaiya Pattinam fishing ports. 403 boats are safe on the west bank," added Stalin.

Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, KN Nehru and other officials were present during the review meeting.