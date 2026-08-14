EV Velu mined lake bed to conduct DMK meet, alleges Arappor

CHENNAI: Anti-Corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam have written to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking registration of an FIR and investigation into the alleged large-scale illegal mining of lake-bed sand and corruption amounting to Rs 8 crore in Tiruvannamalai by former PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu.
Arappor has alleged that the irregularities were done to level land for a DMK Youth Wing conference held in December 2025.
Arappor Iyakkam conducted a field inspection and estimated that nearly 45 lakh cubic feet of soil was stolen. It pegged the government's loss at over Rs 8 crore and said the act has damaged agriculture and the environment.
Velu has already been booked in a DVAC case based on a complaint from Arappor Iyakkam, which alleged irregularities worth Rs 3.23 crore in Highways Department tender allocations across various districts in the State.
In the present complaint, Arappor Iyakkam contended that Velu misused his position as a minister and caused illegal excavation and removal of lake-bed material from Malappambadi lake in Tiruvannamalai to a depth ranging between approximately 10 to 23 feet (roughly 3 to 7 metres) over an extent of nearly 12 acres, between November 2025 and the first week of December 2025, in active connivance with the concerned Revenue, Collectorate, Corporation officials.
The sand was used to level the property where the Northern Zone Youth Wing Conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was held on December 14, 2025.
The venue, "Kalaignar Thidal" in Malappambadi village, which has an extent of 124.56 acres and on which the conference was conducted, is owned by EV Kumaran, son of EV Velu, according to the complaint.
Citing government rules, the NGO said that the public may be permitted to remove sand, earth or silt from tank-beds under the control of the Public Works Department or local bodies or Revenue Department only for domestic or agricultural purposes or for the purpose of pottery, subject to specified restrictions, including that pits shall not exceed one metre in depth.
"Any removal for purposes other than domestic or agricultural use requires the prior written permission of the District Collector on payment of a fee, and is, in any event, subject to the depth restriction of 1 metre specified in the rule. Even assuming, without admitting, that some permission was accorded, no such permission could lawfully authorise excavation beyond one metre in depth. The excavation carried out- to a depth of 3 to 7 metres - is thus illegal," the complaint stated.
The complaint also contended that local residents and farmers of Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam who attempted to raise complaints regarding the illegal sand removal were subjected to threats, criminal cases and remand by the local police at the instance of then Minister EV Velu.
A complaint regarding the same was sent to all concerned departments on November 25, 2025, but no action was taken.