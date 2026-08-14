EV Velu mined lake bed to conduct DMK meet, alleges Arappor

Citing government rules, the NGO said that the public may be permitted to remove sand, earth or silt from tank-beds under the control of the Public Works Department or local bodies or Revenue Department only for domestic or agricultural purposes or for the purpose of pottery, subject to specified restrictions, including that pits shall not exceed one metre in depth.

"Any removal for purposes other than domestic or agricultural use requires the prior written permission of the District Collector on payment of a fee, and is, in any event, subject to the depth restriction of 1 metre specified in the rule. Even assuming, without admitting, that some permission was accorded, no such permission could lawfully authorise excavation beyond one metre in depth. The excavation carried out- to a depth of 3 to 7 metres - is thus illegal," the complaint stated.

The complaint also contended that local residents and farmers of Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam who attempted to raise complaints regarding the illegal sand removal were subjected to threats, criminal cases and remand by the local police at the instance of then Minister EV Velu.

A complaint regarding the same was sent to all concerned departments on November 25, 2025, but no action was taken.