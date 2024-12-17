Establish coaching terminal in Tiruvallur, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil urges Rail ministry

CHENNAI: Echoing the long-time demands of his constituents, debutant Congress MP from Tiruvallur S Sasikanth Senthil urged the Union Railway Ministry to establish a new coaching terminal at Tiruvallur to decongest the city’s rail network.

Senthil also urged the ministry to enhance the Gummidipoondi-Chennai Central section by introducing faster loop lines and providing stoppages for key superfast trains there.

Senthil made representations to this effect with the Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Monday, which he shared on ‘X’ on Tuesday. He said, “Strategically located with ample land, water resources and proximity to industrial hubs and key infrastructure like Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, Mappedu Logistics Park and the proposed second airport, Tiruvallur is ideal.”

Arguing that the existing infrastructure allows for expansion with minimum disruption, he reasoned that the “terminal will meet growing transportation demands, foster direct connectivity to major destinations and support regional development.”

The Congress MP also urged the MoS to include stoppages in Tiruvallur for the following: Train 12675/12676 Central-Coimbatore Kovai Express, Train 12639/12640 Central-KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Train 12679 /12680 Central-Coimbatore Intercity Express, Train 12607/12608 Central-KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express, Train 22637/22638 Chennai-Mangalore West Coast Express, Train 22625/22626 Chennai-Bengaluru (Double Decker) express, Train 20601/20602 Central-Bodi superfast express and Train 17651/17652 Chengalpattu-Kacheguda express.

“Introducing the stoppages would significantly improve regional connectivity, facilitate economic growth and enhance accessibility for passengers,” he informed the minister.

Senthil also urged the ministry to upgrade the loop lines at stations in the Chennai-Gummidipoondi suburban sections from 15 km/h to permissible speed of 30 km/h to streamline traffic and optimise train movement.