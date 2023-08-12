ESIC fraud: Jayapradha awarded 6-month jail

CHENNAI: The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, Egmore sentenced popular actor and former Rajya Sabha member Jayapradha to six-month imprisonment and also issued a nonbailable warrant in an employees insurance fraud case.

When the case was taken up by the judge, C Sundarapandian, for hearing, the counsel for Jayapradha offered to return the amount received from the workers. However, the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rejected the submission.

Subsequently, the court sentenced Jayapradha and others to six months imprisonment. Further, recording her failure to appear, the court issued a non-bailable warrant and also imposed Rs 5,000 fine.

The case is that the workers of a theater in Chennai owned by the yesteryear actor and others had money deducted from their salaries to deposit with the ESIC. On the basis of the workers’ complaint that the money was not paid, the ESIC moved the Egmore court in 2004.

Subsequently, Jayapradha moved the Madras High Court challenging the case, however, the court dismissed the petition.