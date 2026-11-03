Escaped Kovai prisoner planned to flee to Sri Lanka with family

COIMBATORE: A remand prisoner who escaped from police custody twice before being arrested in Erode had planned to flee to Sri Lanka with his wife and two children.
Raghavan alias Kozhikkaran (27), a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp at Bhavanisagar in Erode, was arrested by Coimbatore police on Monday, two days after he escaped from police custody while being taken to the Coimbatore Central Prison on October 31. After interrogation, he was produced before a court and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.
Raghavan, who faces several cases of theft and robbery, had first escaped from the custody of Karnataka police while he was being brought to Annur in Coimbatore a few months ago. After his latest escape, Coimbatore police traced him to a hideout in a forest area in Bhavanisagar and arrested him.
Police inquiries revealed that Raghavan had stolen a two-wheeler parked near the Siddhapudur signal after escaping from the prison premises and rode it to Sathyamangalam, where he took shelter in the forest.
“Fearing that he would be arrested if he returned home, Raghavan met his wife and children at a secluded location. He had planned to take them to Sri Lanka, his native country, and had discussed the plan with friends,” police said.
He had remained in the forest for two days and was exhausted when he was arrested, police added.