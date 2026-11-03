Escaped Kovai prisoner planned to flee to Sri Lanka with family

Raghavan alias Kozhikkaran (27), a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp at Bhavanisagar in Erode, was arrested by Coimbatore police on Monday, two days after he escaped from police custody while being taken to the Coimbatore Central Prison on October 31. After interrogation, he was produced before a court and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.

Raghavan, who faces several cases of theft and robbery, had first escaped from the custody of Karnataka police while he was being brought to Annur in Coimbatore a few months ago. After his latest escape, Coimbatore police traced him to a hideout in a forest area in Bhavanisagar and arrested him.