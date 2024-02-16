Escaped Hanuman langur seen in Otteri residential area

CHENNAI: Even as the State Forest Department continues searching for two Hanuman langurs that escaped from Vandalur Zoo, CCTV footage taken from a nearby locality captured one of the langurs sitting on a compound wall on Friday.

According to sources, one Hanuman langur was seen in the Otteri residential area. "The animal was sitting on a compound wall. Based on information from the residents, the team of foresters rushed to the spot. But the langur already left the post," a source said.

However, the zoo management is yet to officially inform the public about the escape of the animals.

The two Hanuman Langurs that escaped were part of 10 Hanuman Langurs that were brought from Kanpur Zoological Park on January 28 under an animal exchange programme. The animals escaped the zoo on Tuesday.

Hanuman Langurs can jump up to a distance of 15 feet and can land from a height of around 40 feet.

They prefer to stay atop trees. As the Hanuman Langurs do not pose dangers to humans, a warning to the residents has not been issued, an official said.

Moreover, the zoo staff sighted the animals inside the zoo premises after their escape but could not catch them.

The Zoo management has formed two special teams to trace the langurs.