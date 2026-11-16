Escalating TVS family feud, Lakshmi Venu seeks partition of family assets

Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly backed her claim, exposing a deepening rift within the family over the distribution of its wealth.

In a partition notice to her father, Lakshmi called on him, as head of the family, to ensure a "fair and lawful partition," according to a statement from her office on Monday.

Lakshmi maintains that she is entitled to an equal share under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, amended in 2005, and has an independent right to seek partition. She has invoked Section 6 of the Act, which recognises daughters as coparceners with the same rights as sons in qualifying Hindu joint family property.

The claim covers family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, including stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton, businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the broader TVS family arrangement of 2020.