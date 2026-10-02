Esakki Subaya's plea against election case rejected

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea filed by former Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya seeking to reject an election petition challenging his election.
Voter S Kanthimathinathan filed an election petition before the Madras High Court seeking to declare Esakki Subaya's election invalid.
Justice PB Balaji heard the petition and refused to reject it, dismissing Esakki Subaya's plea.
However, accepting Esakki Subaya's request, the court directed that certain paragraphs containing allegations be struck off from the election petition.
Esakki Subaya, who contested the recent Assembly election from the Ambasamudram constituency on behalf of the AIADMK, defeated his Congress rival VP Durai by a margin of 10,245 votes.
He later resigned as MLA and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Subsequently, Esakki Subaya filed a petition seeking dismissal of the election petition filed against him.