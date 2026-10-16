EROs used digi signs to delete voters: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

In a statement, Tagore claimed that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are expected to function impartially in the electoral process, had themselves become complainants by generating the forms using their digital signatures. He pointed out that, according to the Election Manual 2024, electoral officials were not permitted to file Form 7 applications independently, which are used to raise objections to the inclusion of names in electoral rolls.

He also alleged that the software had bypassed the rule that objections could be raised only by another voter registered in the same constituency.

Accusing the Election Commission of acting at the behest of the BJP-led Union government, Tagore demanded that it disclose who authorised the automated generation of the forms.