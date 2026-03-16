Erode–Jolarpettai passenger train services partially curtailed on March 17

CHENNAI: Train services between Erode and Jolarpettai will be partially curtailed on Tuesday due to track maintenance works, the Salem Railway Division has said.
According to an official release, track realignment work is being carried out on a curve between Lokur and Mettur railway stations on the Salem–Tirupattur section.
As a result, the Erode–Jolarpettai passenger train (No. 56108), scheduled to depart Erode at 6 am, will operate only up to Salem and will not run between Salem and Jolarpettai on Tuesday.
Similarly, the Jolarpettai–Erode passenger train (No. 56107), which normally departs Jolarpettai at 2.45 pm, will not run between Jolarpettai and Salem. Instead, the train will originate from Salem at 5.10 pm and run up to Erode, the release added.