Erode youth fined for bathing on bike at traffic signal

COIMBATORE: A youth was slapped with a fine of Rs 3,500 by police for bathing on a two-wheeler halted at a busy traffic signal for Instagram reels in Erode.

Police said Parthiban from Vellode had performed the mischievous act at the Panneer Selvam Park signal on Sunday to attract likes by posting the video on Instagram.

“His Instagram account has huge followers as he has posted several such videos. In the past, he had posted similar videos of preparing omelette on the road, bathing in a well at night, eating uncooked fish, drinking a raw egg mixed in water and consuming ‘biryani’ at a busy traffic junction,” police said.

On Sunday afternoon, Parthiban took the vehicle riders by surprise at the junction as he began to bathe with water kept in a bucket after halting his vehicle along the road. His friend claims in the video that Parthiban had a bet with him to bathe on the road. “As he won the challenge, I am paying him Rs 10,” the person narrates in the reel.

After the video went viral, Erode Town Police summoned Parthiban to the station on Monday and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 3,500 for causing disturbance to vehicle movement, riding helmetless and for involving in dangerous stunts.

This incident comes after two persons bathed recently on the go in a two-wheeler for likes in Thanjavur.