Erode woman arrested after newborn granddaughter found dead with strangulation injuries

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn granddaughter at a private hospital in Bhavani, Erode district, after hospital staff noticed suspicious injuries on the infant's body.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police are investigating whether the crime was linked to the baby's gender or triggered by a family dispute.
The incident came to light on Monday (July 20), when a baby girl, who had been born only recently at the private hospital, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Hospital authorities initially believed the infant had died unexpectedly. However, while examining the body, they noticed injuries on the baby's neck and nose. The hospital immediately informed the police, who rushed to the facility and began an inquiry. The infant's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.
During the preliminary investigation, police questioned family members and hospital staff. The inquiry allegedly revealed that the baby's grandmother, identified as Thangamani (47), had strangled the infant and pinched her nose, leading to her death. Based on this, the police arrested Thangamani and took her into custody for further questioning.
One of the angles being investigated is whether the infant was killed because she was a girl. Police are also probing whether any dispute within the family may have led to the incident. Authorities said statements are being recorded from family members and others connected to the case. The post-mortem report is expected to provide further clarity on the sequence of events and the exact cause of death.