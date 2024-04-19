Erode, Vaniyambadi sizzle at 43 degrees C; 16 other met stations in TN record worst heat of the year

CHENNAI: As many as 17 weather stations in Tamil Nadu recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius, the worst so far this year, said noted weather blogger Pradeep John.



This included areas in and around Chennai, including West Tambaram (42.3 degrees Celsius) and Kancheepuram (41.7 degrees Celsius).

The worst was Erode and Vaniyambadi, both of which recorded 43 degrees Celsius. They were closely followed by Sandhiyur (42 degrees Celsius).

The rest of the stations are West Tambaram (42.3 degrees Celsius), Namakkal (42 degrees Celsius), Vellore (41.9 degrees Celsius), Kallakurichi (41.9 degrees Celsius), Mettur and Kancheepuram (41.7 degrees Celsius), Tirupur and Karur (41.5 degrees Celsius), Arani and Tiruchy (41.3 degrees Celsius), Salem and Tiruttani (41.2 degrees Celsius), and Dharmapuri and Madurai (41 degrees Celsius).