Erode: Three held for house break-in, 90 sovereigns & Rs 19 lakhs recovered

COIMBATORE: In a breakthrough, the Erode police on Tuesday nabbed three persons in connection with theft of 235 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 48 lakhs from the house of an auditor.



Police said Subramani, 69, an auditor residing at Seventh Street in NGGO Colony, and his wife Sadhana had gone to attend a marriage event in Theni after locking the house on 8 June. Their son works in a software firm in Bangalore.

In their absence, the burglars broke into their house and decamped with huge booty.

A neighbour noticed the doors remaining ajar and informed Subramani, who then alerted the Erode South Police.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that a habitual thief from Karnataka has been involved in the offence. Meanwhile, the auditor’s car driver Satyan, 34 from Thindal in Erode also went missing.

A special team of police traced him out from a hideout. He confessed to have masterminded and executed the robbery along with two others Arun Kumar, 36 from Thirumalai Nagar in Krishnagiri and C Vignesh, 24 from Vellore district.

With their arrest on Tuesday, the police recovered 90 sovereigns of gold jewels, which they have melted into bars, Rs 19 lakhs and a car used by them to loot.

“The culprits were nabbed based on their call location. One more person, who is a serial burglar has been absconding and a search is on to nab him,” said an officer.