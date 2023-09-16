Erode SI tries to swallow bribe money to evade DVAC arrest

COIMBATORE: A sub-inspector, who was caught red handed while accepting bribe, attempted to swallow the money to evade the arrest in Erode on Friday.

The police officer, M Selvakumar, attached to Erode GH Station, stuffed the entire bribe amount of Rs 5, 000 in his mouth as soon as he realised that he was trapped by the DVAC sleuths. However, the officials recovered the money by overpowering him. The money, laced with chemical substance recovered by the cops, is a crucial evidence to be produced in court.

Police said Selvakumar had demanded the bribe from one R Prakash (42) from in Namakkal to release his two-wheeler involved in a mishap.

On 7 September, Prakash, who came to Erode by bike on a personal work had unexpectedly rammed into a 70-year-old woman on Mettur Road. The woman was taken to the Erode Government Hospital and was discharged in a day after treatment as she suffered only minor injuries. Next day, SI Selvakumar called Prakash over phone asking him to come for an inquiry.

“The SI demanded Rs 10,000 and Prakash gave him an initial amount of Rs 2,000. He also paid a penalty of Rs 3,000 in Erode West RTO office following an inspection of his vehicle. Yet, the cop refused to hand over his vehicle and demanded the remaining amount,” said a cop.

However,Prakash informed the DVAC resulting in his arrest, amidst high drama. “A phenolphthalein test conducted on the fingers and right side pant pocket, where he kept the bribe money had proved positive. Also, the mouth wash of the accused had been collected as evidence,” police said.

Further inquiries are on.