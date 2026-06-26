Erode-Sengottai, Tiruchy-Erode trains cancelled partially for 3 days

CHENNAI: The Salem Railway Division has announced partial cancellation of the Erode–Sengottai and Tiruchy–Erode passenger train services on June 27, June 29 and July 2 due to track maintenance work at the Kodumudi railway yard.
According to a statement issued by the Salem Divisional Railway Manager's office, Train no 56809 Tiruchy–Erode Passenger, scheduled to depart Tiruchy at 7.25 am, will operate only up to Karur on the three days.
The service between Karur and Erode will remain cancelled.
Similarly, Train no 16846 Sengottai–Erode Express, which departs Sengottai at 5.20 am, will run only up to Karur. After the maintenance work is completed, the train will operate from Karur to Erode as an unreserved special train, halting at all its regular intermediate stations.
Train no 16845 Erode–Sengottai Express will originate from Karur at 3.05 pm instead of Erode at 2 pm on the affected days.
The service between Erode and Karur will remain cancelled.
The railway authorities have advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.
Notably, the Erode–Sengottai and Sengottai–Erode train services were also cancelled on several occasions over the past week due to ongoing maintenance works.