Erode school hostel's chicken sends 15 students to hospital

COIMBATORE: Fifteen students of a private school hostel near Chennimalai in Erode fell ill after consuming chicken served at the hostel on Sunday night.
The incident occurred at a residential school facility that accommodates over 250 students. According to sources, chicken was served in their dinner, after which the students returned to their rooms to sleep.
Within a short time, around 15 students who had consumed the food developed symptoms of vomiting and dizziness.
The hostel warden immediately alerted the school management, following which the affected students were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
Doctors provided prompt medical attention, and all the students are reported to have recovered and were discharged back to the hostel on Monday. The incident triggered concern among parents, several of whom rushed to the hostel upon learning about their children's condition.
Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with personnel from the Vellode police station and local Village Administrative Officers, have launched an inquiry into the incident.
Food samples have been collected for laboratory testing to determine whether the chicken was spoiled or if there was any lapse in hygiene or food preparation at the hostel kitchen. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the illness.