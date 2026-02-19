Erode ryots oppose demolition of historic bridge

COIMBATORE: Farmers performed prayers on Thursday opposing the proposed demolition of the 750-year-old Karaivaikkal bridge in Erode.
Part of the historic Kalingarayan Canal, the bridge is widely regarded as a pioneering river-linking project and a testament to the engineering prowess of ancient Tamils.
Built across the Perumpallam stream, the stone bridge, measuring roughly 140 feet in length and 42 feet in width, has carried water uninterrupted since 1283, except during brief seasonal intervals.
The state Water Resources Department recently proposed replacing the centuries-old stone trough bridge with a modern concrete structure as part of an extension of the ‘baby canal’ project and routine maintenance work.
The plan has sparked strong opposition from local farmers, who argue that the bridge is a symbol of Tamil heritage and must be preserved.
