Erode man gets 20-year prison for sexually assaulting minor girl

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old youth, who sexually assaulted a minor, was awarded 20 years in prison by the Mahila Court in Erode on Monday.

According to the prosecution, E Thangavel alias Siva (28) from Annai Sathya Nagar in Rangampalayam had wooed a 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 into a love trap.

On July 11, 2019, Siva took her to his friend’s house and sexually assaulted her. Later he took her to a relative’s house in Namakkal and tied the nuptial knot.

Surampatti police registered a case and traced the girl three days after she went missing. Following trial, the Erode Mahila Court Judge C Sornakumar awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 penalty to Siva.