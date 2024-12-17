Begin typing your search...

    Erode man gets 20-year prison for sexually assaulting minor girl

    According to the prosecution, E Thangavel alias Siva (28) from Annai Sathya Nagar in Rangampalayam had wooed a 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 into a love trap.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2024 9:17 AM IST
    Erode man gets 20-year prison for sexually assaulting minor girl
    X
    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old youth, who sexually assaulted a minor, was awarded 20 years in prison by the Mahila Court in Erode on Monday.

    According to the prosecution, E Thangavel alias Siva (28) from Annai Sathya Nagar in Rangampalayam had wooed a 16-year-old girl studying Class 11 into a love trap.

    On July 11, 2019, Siva took her to his friend’s house and sexually assaulted her. Later he took her to a relative’s house in Namakkal and tied the nuptial knot.

    Surampatti police registered a case and traced the girl three days after she went missing. Following trial, the Erode Mahila Court Judge C Sornakumar awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 penalty to Siva.

    ErodeSexual Assault CaseMahila Court
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick