Erode farm can keep exotic animals: Court

The ruling, passed by Judicial Magistrate N Moorthy, relates to animals seized during a forest department inquiry into the possession of exotic wildlife at the farmhouse of SK Keshavanathan (53). He had two Lar gibbons, seven cats and two tufted capuchins.

An investigation was launched after a video of actor Vikram with a Lar gibbon surfaced on social media. Following the inquiry and examination of the documents submitted by him, the Forest Department registered a case against Kesavanathan under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The court has directed Keshavanathan to execute a surety bond agreeing to produce the animals whenever required. He has also been prohibited from selling, gifting, transferring, relocating or otherwise changing ownership of any of the animals. The forest department can inspect the animals periodically at their place of residence. A qualified veterinarian must examine the animals every month and submit a report to the court.