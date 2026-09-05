Erode farm can keep exotic animals: Court

COIMBATORE: A Judicial Magistrate Court in Perundurai has turned down a request from the forest department to move 11 exotic animals from a farmhouse in Erode to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, allowing the owner to keep them temporarily under strict supervision.
The ruling, passed by Judicial Magistrate N Moorthy, relates to animals seized during a forest department inquiry into the possession of exotic wildlife at the farmhouse of SK Keshavanathan (53). He had two Lar gibbons, seven cats and two tufted capuchins.
An investigation was launched after a video of actor Vikram with a Lar gibbon surfaced on social media. Following the inquiry and examination of the documents submitted by him, the Forest Department registered a case against Kesavanathan under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.
The court has directed Keshavanathan to execute a surety bond agreeing to produce the animals whenever required. He has also been prohibited from selling, gifting, transferring, relocating or otherwise changing ownership of any of the animals. The forest department can inspect the animals periodically at their place of residence. A qualified veterinarian must examine the animals every month and submit a report to the court.
The order provides for further action if the investigation establishes that the animals were obtained unlawfully or that the farmhouse owner was involved in illegal trade. In such circumstances, the forest department may initiate steps to move the animals to the zoological park at Vandalur. Any birth or death among the animals must be reported immediately to the forest department.