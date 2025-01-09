Erode East poll fever: Ban on Pongal kit, cash seizure kick in

COIMBATORE: The Election Commission flying squad sleuths on Thursday seized Rs 1 lakh from a contractor during vehicle checks in Erode, where the model code of conduct has been enforced in view of the bypoll for the Erode East constituency.

A team of flying squad personnel were involved in a vehicle check at a check post in Karungalpalayam in Erode East Assembly constituency when they stopped a car driven by Saravanan, a contractor from Salem.

A check revealed the presence of undocumented Rs 1 lakh in cash. The sleuths seized the cash as the contractor could not furnish proper documents. This is the first seizure after the announcement of the bypoll to be held on February 5.

Multiple teams of flying squads comprising police and revenue department staff have intensified vehicle checks in the constituency to prevent irregularities.

Meanwhile, disappointment was in store for people as the Pongal kit was not issued at PDS outlets in the constituency, owing to election regulations in place.

A large number of people who thronged the ration shops to receive the gift hamper were forced to return disappointed.

“Even though the process of issuing tokens to beneficiaries was over, the Pongal kit was not given due to the model code of conduct in place. Also, ration shops located near Erode East Assembly constituency borders were shut down by the EC,” said a staff.

Supply of Pongal kit has been stopped in around 90 shops in Erode East assembly constituency.