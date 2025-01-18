Erode East bypoll: Congress to begin campaign supporting DMK on Jan 21

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday announced that he would launch the campaign supporting DMK candidate in Erode East constituency, the seat the party had sacrificed to its alliance partner, on January 21.

Talking to media persons after garlanding the statue of Congress’ former State president 'Vazhapadi' Ramamoorthy, in the city, Selvaperunthagai said that he would also take part in the inauguration of the library developed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Karaikudi along with Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 21. "We (Congress) will begin the campaign to support DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar in Erode East the same evening," Selvaperunthagai said.

The ruling party declared its deputy propaganda secretary, VC Chandhirakumar, as the party candidate for the February 5 bypoll. Chandhirakumar won from the same Erode East seat in 2011 as a DMDK candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated to the urban seat in Erode district following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in a bypoll following the death of his son Thirumahan Everaa in January 2023.