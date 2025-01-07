Erode East bypoll to be held on February 5, 2025

CHENNAI: The Erode East bypoll will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The gazette notification will be issued on January 10, while the deadline for filing nominations is January 17. The last day to withdraw candidature is February 20, the CEC stated.

The Erode East assembly constituency is facing its second bypoll in two years. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan on December 14 last year.

Elangovan, the grandnephew of Periyar EV Ramasamy, was fielded from Erode East after his son Thirumagan Everaa, who was representing the seat, died of a heart attack at the age of 46 in 2023. Elangovan had won the seat in the subsequent by-election held.