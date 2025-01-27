Erode East bypoll: Seeman booked for campaigning without permission

COIMBATORE: The Erode district police have registered cases against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and party functionaries for campaigning without the permission of election officials in Erode (East) assembly constituency.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on 5 February. On Saturday, the second day of his campaign, the NTK leader commenced his campaign near ‘Kaalai Maattu’ statue and addressed gatherings in Marapalam, Katcheri Road, and Mandapam Street.

The Surampatti police booked 35 persons including Seeman and party candidate MK Seethalakshmi for campaigning without permission and preventing officials from discharging their duty. Similarly, the Erode Town police booked Seeman and party functionaries for campaigning without permission and unlawful assembly at Marapalam and near the house of late Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. Police also booked him on similar counts for campaigning in Periyar Nagar in Erode.