Erode East bypoll: Returning office fails to spot non-resident candidate; shunted out

COIMBATORE: Following the controversy over accepting the nomination of a candidate from Bengaluru, the Returning Officer for the Erode (East) assembly constituency was relieved of his duty.

N Manish was replaced by HS Srikanth, the Corporation Commissioner of Hosur in Krishnagiri district. He assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Erode Corporation on Wednesday and is also the Returning Officer for the bypolls.

N Manish was put on the waiting list as he had accepted the nomination of IV Padmavathi, an Independent candidate from Karnataka, who does not have voting rights in Tamil Nadu.

The issue was flagged by three Independents, as accepting her nomination was in violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

After the rejection of her nomination, the final list was revised from 47 to 46. The bypolls for the constituency are scheduled to be held on 5 February.