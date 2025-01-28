Erode East bypoll: Promises made by DMK have not been fulfilled, Seeman slams DMK

CHENNAI: Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Tuesday slammed the DMK government for giving away mobile phones and cars to people instead of providing them with food.

Speaking while campaigning for NTK candidate Seetha Lakshmi who was contesting the Erode East bypolls, Seeman said that without access to proper food and water, a revolution would break in the state much like the ones in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, according to a Maalaimalar report.

"When Tamils were killed in Sri Lanka, the DMK stood by and watched silently. DMK party and Karunanidhi have committed many betrayals against Tamils," he said.

He further noted that the promises made in the DMK election manifesto have not been fulfilled.

"The DMK election manifesto did not mention property tax and electricity tariff hikes. There is no alternative plan to generate income for them other than liquor sales," Seeman added.

The politician said that instead of complaining, NTK is here to resolve the grievances. Slamming the failure of the 100-day program, Seeman said that only his party can put an end to such conspiracies and provide better employment opportunities to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Seeman said that if NTK if voted to power they would abolish the Parandur airport project.

There is only one Periyar for Dravidians but a 1000 Periyars for Tamils, he said and requested the people go vote for his party with confidence so a great political revolution can begin in Erode East constituency.

"Consider this victory as a victory for the Tamil national race and vote for us," he added.