Erode East bypoll: NTK will replace DMK's corrupt politics with clean politics, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman slammed the ruling party and said that he has been fighting for 14 years with the idea of replacing the corrupt politics that has prevailed in this land for ages with clean politics.

Speaking while canvassing for his party candidate Seetha Lakshmi in Erode, he said the government should fulfill the basic needs of the people or the state will turn into a criminal society, according to a Maalaimalar report.

"The current government is trying to deceive the people and buy votes with money. They are selling the state by buying votes," he said.

Seeman said that women and students are keen to vote for the NTK as all the youth want a change.

"Wherever they look, they see corruption, environmental damage, and this is the reason they follow NTK and its ideologies," he said.

He criticised that in 60 of years of DMK rule, the women in TN have been forced to beg for Rs 1000.

"This is not a sign of women empowerment but the opposite of it," he added.

Slamming that Dravidianism is an inexhaustible poison, Seeman said that giving money for votes, gold for mangalsutra and earning crores in liquor sales is purely electoral politics.

"Our aim is to set fire to electoral politics and guiding people in the direction of clean politics," he said.

Talking about the Anna University sexual assault case, Seeman slammed the DMK government for leaking the details of the FIR and wondered how only this sensational case's details managed to get exposed with such ease.

He also wondered why no enquiries have been made about the 'sir' who was reportedly involved in the case.

"All the women from various parties who raised their voice against this injustice have been arrested. So who is the actual accused in this case?," he questioned.

Seeman also alleged that the ruling party gave permission for people to lay siege to his house a few days ago and said that he makes the remarks about Periyar not with deliberate intention but because he does not believe in his ideologies.

"All they can do is foist cases on me or throw me in prison, nothing beyond that," he said.

Stating that 2026 will usher in a new age of politics, the NTK chief said that no one can escape from him hereafter.

"Why is DMK anxious about the talks ot one nation, one election? It was Karunanidhi and Periyar who openly endorsed that concept during their time," he said.

Alleging that if BJP was team B, then team A was DMK, Seeman said that this must be abolished, while he called for the muslims in the region to pray for his party's success.