CHENNAI:As vote-counting is under way for the Erode East bypoll, DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar has taken a significant lead with 89,931 votes, as reported by Thanthi TV. In second place is Seethalakshmi of the Naam Tamilar Katchi who has garnered 19,078 votes, as of 3.45 pm.

The vote-counting process will take place in 17 rounds.

As many as 46 candidates contested the February 5 bypoll, which turned into a two-cornered fight between the DMK’s VC Chandhirakumar and NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi, as the other opposition parties boycotted the bye-election.

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 67.97 per cent, with 1,54,657 people exercising their franchise.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who won the seat in the 2023 bypoll following the untimely demise of his son, Thirumahan Everaa, due to a heart attack on January 4, 2023.

In the 2023 bypoll, Elangovan secured victory with a margin of 66,233 votes, defeating the AIADMK’s KS Thenarassu, while NTK candidate Menaka Navaneethan managed to get 10,827 votes.