Erode East bypoll date likely to be announced on January 7

CHENNAI: With the dates for the Delhi assembly polls expected to be announced today (January 7), there is a possibility that the Erode East bypoll date would be announced alongside.

The Erode East assembly constituency is facing its second bypoll in two years. It fell vacant after the death of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan on December 14 last year. Elangovan, the grandnephew of Periyar EV Ramasamy, was fielded from Erode East after his son Thirumagan Everaa, who was representing the seat, died of a heart attack at the age of 46 in 2023. Elangovan had won the seat in the subsequent by-election held.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Erode on December 19, CM Stalin had directed functionaries to strengthen DMK in constituencies perceived as weak in the district to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.