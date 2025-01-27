Erode East bypoll: Booth slip distribution begins from today

CHENNAI: The distribution of booth slip for the upcoming Erode East constituency bypoll began on Monday (January 27).

According to a Thanthi TV report, 237 Anganwadi workers have been involved in the distribution work. The distribution of booth slip is scheduled to continue until February 1.

The bypoll for the constituency is scheduled to be held on February 5.

Earlier on January 23, the postal voting for people above 85 years of age and the differently abled had began.

A total of 237 polling stations have been set up for the Erode by-election with an additional 20 percent of principal officers, first-level officers, second-level officers, and third-level officers, and 58 fourth-level officers for polling stations with a total of 284 officials, 1,200 voters, and a total of 1,194 officers to be on duty.

The bypoll was necessitated to the urban seat in Erode district following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in a bypoll following the death of his son Thirumahan Everaa in January 2023.