Erode East bypoll: AIADMK expels functionary for filing papers to contest

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK on Sunday removed party functionary B Senthil Murugan from primary membership for filing his nomination to contest as an independent candidate in the Erode East bypoll.

The dismissed AIADMK leader was the joint secretary of MGR youth wing in Erode.

Despite the AIADMK leadership announcing its boycott of the bypoll scheduled to be held on February 5, the expelled worker filed nomination as an independent, party sources said. In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami relieved B Senthil Kumar from the party’s primary membership and all responsibilities for “bringing disrepute to the party.”

“He (Senthil Murugan) acted against the party's principles and in contradiction to the decision taken by the party’s leadership to boycott the bypoll. Party functionaries shouldn’t maintain any line of contact with him,” Palaniswami said in a statement.