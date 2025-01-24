Erode East Assembly constituency by-election preparations in full swing

CHENNAI: The Erode East Assembly constituency by-election is all set to be held on February 5, and 1194 people have been appointed for the constituency election work, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

With only 12 days left for the election, the election commission is involved in the preparations process in full swing. Subsequently, postal voting for people above 85 years of age and the differently abled began yesterday.

A total of 237 polling stations have been set up for the Erode by-election with an additional 20 percent of principal officers, first-level officers, second-level officers, and third-level officers, and 58 fourth-level officers for polling stations with a total of 284 officials, 1,200 voters, and a total of 1,194 officers will be on duty.

Erode district election officer and collector Rajagopal Sunkara has allotted the second phase of work through the computerised rotation system from the election commission website. Furthermore, the second phase training course for polling station officials will be conducted on Jan 27 at Rangampalayam RANM College of Arts and Science in Erode.