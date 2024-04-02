Erode dist sees 58 poll violation cases in a day

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has constituted one more flying squad for Erode district after 58 poll code violations were reported in a single day, from Saturday 7 am to Sunday 7 am.

Owing to the rise in violations, EC has increased the number of flying squads to 25 in the district. The additional squad is allotted for poll violation checks in the limits of Erode East Assembly constituency.

Poll officials said that they received 39 complaints through the toll-free number set up for the purposes, while 19 were received on E-Vigil app. All the complaints were acted upon, EC officials said.